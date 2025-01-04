Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

A yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Donegal.

It will come into effect this evening at 5pm and will last for 24 hours.

Falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations are to be expected.

Met Éireann are warning of the possibility of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

Meanwhile, a moderate weather advisory has been issued for Donegal and the rest of Ireland to take effect from tomorrow evening at 5 o’clock.

It warns of severe frost and icy patches, snow lying in some areas which may be slow to clear and wintry showers.

As a result, there may be hazardous travelling conditions and travel and service disruption.

The advisory will run until 11 pm on Thursday night.

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

