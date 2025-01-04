Yellow snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

A yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Donegal.

It will come into effect this evening at 5pm and will last for 24 hours.

Falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations are to be expected.

Met Éireann are warning of the possibility of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

Meanwhile, a moderate weather advisory has been issued for Donegal and the rest of Ireland to take effect from tomorrow evening at 5 o’clock.

It warns of severe frost and icy patches, snow lying in some areas which may be slow to clear and wintry showers.

As a result, there may be hazardous travelling conditions and travel and service disruption.

The advisory will run until 11 pm on Thursday night.