Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 05/01/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Gweedore Celtic  0-2 Bonagee United

Letterkenny Rovers 0-0 Kildrum Tigers

Rathmullan Celtic 0-7 Kilmacrennan Celtic

St Catherine’s 2-2 Fanad United

Swilly Rovers 2-4 Keadue Rovers

 

Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1

Cranford FC 0-0 Donegal Town

Gweedore United 2-1 Cappry Rovers

Lifford Celtic 0-6 Ballybofey United

Milford United 2-2 Glenea United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Division 2

Convoy Arsenal 3-1 Raphoe Town

Drumkeen United  4-1 Curragh Athletic

Letterbarrow Celtic 3-3 Deele Harps

Whitestrand United 1-1 Drumoghill

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

5 January 2025
Take-care-on-icy-roads
News, Top Stories

Road users asked to exercise caution during weather warning

5 January 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

New study shows 30% of Irish-trained GPs emigrate

5 January 2025
new-orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Belfast man living in New Orleans says community is in shock

5 January 2025
Advertisement

