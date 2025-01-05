Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 05/01/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Gweedore Celtic 0-2 Bonagee United
Letterkenny Rovers 0-0 Kildrum Tigers
Rathmullan Celtic 0-7 Kilmacrennan Celtic
St Catherine’s 2-2 Fanad United
Swilly Rovers 2-4 Keadue Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1
Cranford FC 0-0 Donegal Town
Gweedore United 2-1 Cappry Rovers
Lifford Celtic 0-6 Ballybofey United
Milford United 2-2 Glenea United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Division 2
Convoy Arsenal 3-1 Raphoe Town
Drumkeen United 4-1 Curragh Athletic
Letterbarrow Celtic 3-3 Deele Harps
Whitestrand United 1-1 Drumoghill