Government formation talks to reconvene tomorrow

Government-formation talks are set to reconvene tomorrow, with immigration being a key issue.

In its manifesto, Fianna Fáil pledged that issues related to migration currently under the remit of the Department of Children would be moved to a new department—the Department of Domestic Affairs.

Deputy James Browne, Minister of State for International Law Reform and Youth Justice at the Department of Justice, is part of Fianna Fáil’s negotiating team.

He says the Department of Children should not be focused on accommodation.