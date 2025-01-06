Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Arranmore Ferry cancels rest of service for today


The Arranmore Ferry has cancelled its service for the rest of today.

This is due to a rapid change in sea conditions.

The transportation service has apologised for any inconvenience caused, but says the safety of passengers and crew is paramount.

esb van
News, Top Stories

219 lose power in Buncrana

6 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Playback, News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 6th

6 January 2025
Justin Trudeau Matthew Perry
Top Stories, News

Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister

6 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening and again tomorrow morning

6 January 2025
