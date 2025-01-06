Arranmore Ferry cancels rest of service for today

The Arranmore Ferry has cancelled its service for the rest of today.
This is due to a rapid change in sea conditions.
The transportation service has apologised for any inconvenience caused, but says the safety of passengers and crew is paramount.
