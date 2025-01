There are calls for the next government to appoint more women to Cabinet.

Women For Election say Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael need to show a commitment to gender equality, by having at least seven female ministers around the Cabinet table.

The organisation’s communications co-ordinator Katie Deegan says it would be a better reflection of Irish society.

She says they’ll be marking Nollaig na nBan today by calling for change outside Government Buildings: