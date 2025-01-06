Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening and again tomorrow morning

All routes on Donegal’s Winter Maintenance programme are to be treated at 6 o’clock this evening and 6 am tomorrow morning.

Donegal County Council are however warning drivers to assume that no road is ice free.

Find the routes below:

ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 6PM on Mon. 06/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

