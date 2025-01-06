Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister


Justin Trudeau has announced his intention to resign as Canada’s Prime Minister.

It comes after rising discontent at his leadership, with his finance minister resigning last month over a policy clash.

The Liberal Party leader has held the office since 2015 and says he will remain there until the party has selected a new leader.

An election must be held in Canada by this October, with the Liberals expected to lose heavily to the official opposition Conservatives.

Mr Trudeau made the announcement in the last half an hour:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
Top Stories, News

219 lose power in Buncrana

6 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Playback, News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 6th

6 January 2025
Justin Trudeau Matthew Perry
Top Stories, News

Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister

6 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening and again tomorrow morning

6 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
Top Stories, News

219 lose power in Buncrana

6 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Playback, News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 6th

6 January 2025
Justin Trudeau Matthew Perry
Top Stories, News

Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister

6 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening and again tomorrow morning

6 January 2025
abbey hotel donegal town
Top Stories, News

Donegal hotel responds to online trolls

6 January 2025
arranmore ferry
Top Stories, News

Arranmore Ferry cancels rest of service for today

6 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube