Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister



Justin Trudeau has announced his intention to resign as Canada’s Prime Minister.

It comes after rising discontent at his leadership, with his finance minister resigning last month over a policy clash.

The Liberal Party leader has held the office since 2015 and says he will remain there until the party has selected a new leader.

An election must be held in Canada by this October, with the Liberals expected to lose heavily to the official opposition Conservatives.

Mr Trudeau made the announcement in the last half an hour: