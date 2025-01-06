Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

NUI candidate says Seanad must do more to reflect the views and potential of the Irish abroad

A New York based candidate in the Seanad Election says more needs to be done to ensure the voice of Irish nationals is heard in Leinster House, and he believes the Seanad is the place in which that should happen.

Roscommon native Hilary Beirne is one of 12 candidates contesting three NUI seats, with 112,000 people eligible to participate in the postal vote, 12,000 of them living abroad.

Mr Beirne says with so many Irish people abroad, there is a major vein of potential which is not being tapped………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
Top Stories, News

219 lose power in Buncrana

6 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Playback, News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 6th

6 January 2025
Justin Trudeau Matthew Perry
Top Stories, News

Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister

6 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening and again tomorrow morning

6 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
Top Stories, News

219 lose power in Buncrana

6 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Playback, News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 6th

6 January 2025
Justin Trudeau Matthew Perry
Top Stories, News

Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian Prime Minister

6 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening and again tomorrow morning

6 January 2025
abbey hotel donegal town
Top Stories, News

Donegal hotel responds to online trolls

6 January 2025
arranmore ferry
Top Stories, News

Arranmore Ferry cancels rest of service for today

6 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube