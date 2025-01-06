NUI candidate says Seanad must do more to reflect the views and potential of the Irish abroad

A New York based candidate in the Seanad Election says more needs to be done to ensure the voice of Irish nationals is heard in Leinster House, and he believes the Seanad is the place in which that should happen.

Roscommon native Hilary Beirne is one of 12 candidates contesting three NUI seats, with 112,000 people eligible to participate in the postal vote, 12,000 of them living abroad.

Mr Beirne says with so many Irish people abroad, there is a major vein of potential which is not being tapped………