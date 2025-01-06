Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We hear from Mark Doherty at Century Cinemas on the challenge of filling new jobs, Derry dartist Daryl Gurney reflects on the World Darts Championship and his hopes for 2025 and we hear how a west of Donegal Indian restaurant has been the subject of false online accusations:

We hear of new supports for teachers and parents to offset toxic masculinity influencers, we answer a listener’s query on the burial site of Friar Hegarty and we have reaction to the delay in Government promises for free HRT:

We hear of the Hansel Monday tradition, Gene was approached by another driver for ‘driving too slow’ and another listener is trying to deal with a parking ticket he received when a business parked his van on a double yellow line:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

