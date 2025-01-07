Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

939 people arrested for drink or drug driving during Garda Christmas Road Safety Campaign

939 people were arrested for drink or drug driving during the Garda Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

It spanned from November 29th to January 6th, and saw gardaí conduct nearly 10 thousand checkpoints.

During the course of the six-week garda campaign, 17 people died on Irish roads, while there were 85 serious collisions.

13,573 drivers were caught speeding, including one motorist who was detected travelling at 121kph in a 50kph zone in Ardcroney, Co. Tipperary.

1,311 drivers were also issued Fixed Charge Notices for using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Gardaí seized more than 2,000 vehicles for a range of offences during the course of the operation.

Gardaí are urging drivers to slow down, take extra care and give driving their full attention.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach predicts a government will be formed by January 22nd

7 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach predicts a government will be formed by January 22nd

7 January 2025
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigate car keying incident in Ballybofey

7 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-07 142440
Top Stories, News

All Donegal winter maintenance routes to be treated this afternoon

7 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube