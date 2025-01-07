939 people arrested for drink or drug driving during Garda Christmas Road Safety Campaign

939 people were arrested for drink or drug driving during the Garda Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

It spanned from November 29th to January 6th, and saw gardaí conduct nearly 10 thousand checkpoints.

During the course of the six-week garda campaign, 17 people died on Irish roads, while there were 85 serious collisions.

13,573 drivers were caught speeding, including one motorist who was detected travelling at 121kph in a 50kph zone in Ardcroney, Co. Tipperary.

1,311 drivers were also issued Fixed Charge Notices for using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Gardaí seized more than 2,000 vehicles for a range of offences during the course of the operation.

Gardaí are urging drivers to slow down, take extra care and give driving their full attention.