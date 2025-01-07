Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

At least 95 people have died in an earthquake, which has hit the mountainous Tibet region of western China.

There are fears of aftershocks close to the Nepal border, as more than 130 others are injured.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for a strenuous effort to help resettle those whose homes have been damaged.

Sky’s Asia Correspondent Nicole Johnston, says some 1,500 fire and rescue searchers are looking for survivors:

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake was picked up by a seismometer in a secondary school in Donegal.

The equipment based in Loreto Secondary School, located 7,746km away, detected the shockwaves.