Letterkenny Gardai investigate Killylastin burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in the Killylastin area of Letterkenny area between Midday on Sunday the 15th of December and 2pm on Saturday 21st of December.

A shed was broken into, with a lock cut and damage caused to the roller door. Two ladders were stolen from within the shed. One of the ladders is a 20ft roofing ladder that is covered in various paint colours. The second ladder is a 40ft extendable ladder with green paint down one side.

Gardai are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Killylastin area between those dates, or has information in relation to the stolen ladders to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.