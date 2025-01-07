Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Letterkenny Gardai investigate Killylastin burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in the Killylastin area of Letterkenny area between Midday on Sunday the 15th of December and 2pm on Saturday 21st of December.

A shed was broken into, with a lock cut and damage caused to the roller door.  Two ladders were stolen from within the shed. One of the ladders is a 20ft roofing ladder that is covered in various paint colours. The second ladder is a 40ft extendable ladder with green paint down one side.

Gardai are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Killylastin area between those dates, or has information in relation to the stolen ladders to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 January 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Burst water main causing loss of supply to Letterkenny

7 January 2025
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny Gardai investigate Killylastin burglary

7 January 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
Top Stories, News

Western Health Trust issues urgent staff appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital

7 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 January 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Burst water main causing loss of supply to Letterkenny

7 January 2025
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny Gardai investigate Killylastin burglary

7 January 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
Top Stories, News

Western Health Trust issues urgent staff appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital

7 January 2025
Jimmy Brogan-47
Audio, News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures don’t tell the full story – Brogan

7 January 2025
Buncrana garda station
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian struck in pre-Christmas Hit and Run in Carndonagh

7 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube