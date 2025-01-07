Pedestrian struck in pre-Christmas Hit and Run in Carndonagh

Gardaí are appealing for information after a pedestrian was struck in a Hit and Run incident at Churchtown, Carndonagh on Wednesday December 18th.

A man was crossing the road at approximately 7.50pm, when he was struck by a red car and knocked to the ground, sustaining non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car continued on in the direction of the Mountain Road.

Gardai in Buncrana are anxious to locate the driver and vehicle, and are urging anyone whop travelled in Carndonagh or on the Mountain Road with a dash cam between 7.30pm and 8.30pm that night to contact them on 074-9320540.