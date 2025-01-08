Errigal’s clash with Crokes moved to Newbridge

Saturday’s refixed All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final between Errigal Ciaran and Dr Crokes has been moved to Newbridge.

The game was due to take place in Portlaoise, but it has now been moved following a pitch inspection at O’Moore Park.

The other final-four clash between Coolera Strandhill and Cuala will still go ahead at Breffni Park in Cavan on Saturday.

The GAA has admitted it would be ‘massively disruptive’ if the weather forced this weekend’s games to be postponed again, just a week out from the final at Croke Park.