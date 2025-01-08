Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

A list of those contesting the Seanad elections has been revealed with five candidates from Donegal vying for a seat.

On the agriculture panel, Senator Niall Blaney of Fianna Fáil is contesting, as is John McNulty of Fine Gael who recently was a candidate in the General Elections.

Also from Fine Gael is Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who received a nomination from Taoiseach Simon Harris. He is contesting on the Labour panel.

Cllr Micheal Naughton of Fianna Fáil is also putting his name in the ring on the Industrial and Commercial panel.

Finally, Independent Senator Eileen Flynn is looking to retain her position and is in contesting under the administrative panel.

Top Stories

Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

8 January 2025
