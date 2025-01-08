Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

A list of those contesting the Seanad elections has been revealed with five candidates from Donegal vying for a seat.

On the agriculture panel, Senator Niall Blaney of Fianna Fáil is contesting, as is John McNulty of Fine Gael who recently was a candidate in the General Elections.

Also from Fine Gael is Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who received a nomination from Taoiseach Simon Harris. He is contesting on the Labour panel.

Cllr Micheal Naughton of Fianna Fáil is also putting his name in the ring on the Industrial and Commercial panel.

Finally, Independent Senator Eileen Flynn is looking to retain her position and is in contesting under the administrative panel.