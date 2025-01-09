Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal school closures and service interrutptions – Thursday, January 9th

Schools in Donegal remain closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the county until lunchtime tomorrow.

The full list of closures and service interruptions are below.

School Closures:

        • Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Letterkenny
        • Carndonagh Community School will open at 11am today. Buses have been contacted and students will be dropped off at 11am.
        • Lurgybrack National School Letterkenny
        • Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Letterkenny
        • Loreto Convent, Letterkenny
        • Crana College, Buncrana
        • Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
        • St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
        • St. Mura’s National School, Tooban
        • Wonder Years Childcare and Wonder Years, Cashelshanaghan – delayed opening time of 9am to allow for travel time
        • Woodlands National School, Letterkenny
        • Termon National School
        • Craoibhin, Termon
        • Colaiste na Carraige
        • St Catherine’s, Killybegs
        • Scoil Eoghain, Moville
        • Loreto, Milford
        • Errigal College, Letterkenny
        • Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
        • Letterkenny Educate Together
        • Cloughfin Nationa School, Ballindrait, Lifford
        • Glenswilly School
        • Scoil Cholmcille, Newtowncunningham
        • St Mary’s School, Stranorlar
        • St Patrick’s School, Drumkeen
        • Stramore National School, Glendowan
        • Murlog School, Lifford
        • Scoil Bhride, Convoy
        • Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton
        • Ballyraine National School
        • Learn’N’Play Preschool, Letterkenny, CDP
        • Errigal Montessori & Creche – delayed opening time 
        • Illistrin National School, Letterkenny
        • St Gabriel’s Preschool 
        • Trentagh National School
        • Letterkenny Educate Together 
        • Pobalscoil na Rosann, Dungloe
        • Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny
        • Finn Valley College
        • Little Angels School, Letterkenny
        • Mulroy College
        • Kerrykeel National School
        • St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

        • Kilmacrenan National School

Service Interruptions:

  • Sandy Arthur Coach Hire Ltd – all routes cancelled

Road conditions:

    • All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated routes to be gritted from 6am
    • Motorists advised to assume no road is ice free
    • Back of Errigal road reportedly treacherous

 

