Donegal school closures and service interrutptions – Thursday, January 9th

Schools in Donegal remain closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.
A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the county until lunchtime tomorrow.
The full list of closures and service interruptions are below.
School Closures:
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Letterkenny
- Carndonagh Community School will open at 11am today. Buses have been contacted and students will be dropped off at 11am.
- Lurgybrack National School Letterkenny
- Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Letterkenny
- Loreto Convent, Letterkenny
- Crana College, Buncrana
- Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
- St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
- St. Mura’s National School, Tooban
- Wonder Years Childcare and Wonder Years, Cashelshanaghan – delayed opening time of 9am to allow for travel time
- Woodlands National School, Letterkenny
- Termon National School
- Craoibhin, Termon
- Colaiste na Carraige
- St Catherine’s, Killybegs
- Scoil Eoghain, Moville
- Loreto, Milford
- Errigal College, Letterkenny
- Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
- Letterkenny Educate Together
- Cloughfin Nationa School, Ballindrait, Lifford
- Glenswilly School
- Scoil Cholmcille, Newtowncunningham
- St Mary’s School, Stranorlar
- St Patrick’s School, Drumkeen
- Stramore National School, Glendowan
- Murlog School, Lifford
- Scoil Bhride, Convoy
- Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton
- Ballyraine National School
- Learn’N’Play Preschool, Letterkenny, CDP
- Errigal Montessori & Creche – delayed opening time
- Illistrin National School, Letterkenny
- St Gabriel’s Preschool
- Trentagh National School
- Pobalscoil na Rosann, Dungloe
- Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny
- Finn Valley College
- Little Angels School, Letterkenny
- Mulroy College
- Kerrykeel National School
- St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Kilmacrenan National School
Service Interruptions:
- Sandy Arthur Coach Hire Ltd – all routes cancelled
Road conditions:
- All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated routes to be gritted from 6am
- Motorists advised to assume no road is ice free
- Back of Errigal road reportedly treacherous