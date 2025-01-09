Donegal school closures and service interrutptions – Thursday, January 9th

Schools in Donegal remain closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the county until lunchtime tomorrow.

The full list of closures and service interruptions are below.

School Closures:

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Letterkenny Carndonagh Community School will open at 11am today. Buses have been contacted and students will be dropped off at 11am. Lurgybrack National School Letterkenny Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Letterkenny Loreto Convent, Letterkenny Crana College, Buncrana Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny St. Mura’s National School, Tooban Wonder Years Childcare and Wonder Years, Cashelshanaghan – delayed opening time of 9am to allow for travel time Woodlands National School, Letterkenny Termon National School Craoibhin, Termon Colaiste na Carraige St Catherine’s, Killybegs Scoil Eoghain, Moville Loreto, Milford Errigal College, Letterkenny Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town Letterkenny Educate Together Cloughfin Nationa School, Ballindrait, Lifford Glenswilly School Scoil Cholmcille, Newtowncunningham St Mary’s School, Stranorlar St Patrick’s School, Drumkeen Stramore National School, Glendowan Murlog School, Lifford Scoil Bhride, Convoy Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton Ballyraine National School Learn’N’Play Preschool, Letterkenny, CDP Errigal Montessori & Creche – delayed opening time Illistrin National School, Letterkenny St Gabriel’s Preschool Trentagh National School Letterkenny Educate Together Pobalscoil na Rosann, Dungloe Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny Finn Valley College Little Angels School, Letterkenny Mulroy College Kerrykeel National School St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar Kilmacrenan National School



Service Interruptions:

Sandy Arthur Coach Hire Ltd – all routes cancelled

Road conditions: