Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre can help take pressure off LUH – Cope

A Donegal TD says developing more local facilities such as the new Primary Centre opening today in Dunfanaghy will ensure people can receive care closer to their homes, and ultimately take some of the pressure off Letterkenny University Hospital.

The new centre will provide a base for the local GPs, and also allow a number of services such as diabetes clinics to be provided in the area.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says all parties are in favour of expanding local services where possible, and this is a good example of what can be achieved………..

