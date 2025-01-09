Local Link will not be providing transport to HSE day services tomorrow

Local Link says transport for passengers attending HSE day services will not operate due to unsafe conditions tomorrow in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

Local Link Demand Responsive Services will be assessed locally by each operator tomorrow morning.

For commuter services, people are asked to check Local Link’s social media and Facebook page from 6am for updates on disruptions to services.

Transport for passengers attending HSE days services will not operate due to unsafe conditions on Friday 10th Jan in Counties Donegal Sligo and Leitrim.

Local Link Demand Responsive (DRT Services) will be assessed locally by each operator tomorrow morning.

For RRS/ Commuter services please check out our social media/Facebook page from 6am for updates on disruptions to services Friday 10th Jan.