Post-mortem to be carried out today on body of man found in Burnfoot

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today on the body of a man found at a vacant property in Burnfoot.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following the discovery of his body at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot at around 2:30pm yesterday afternoon.

The man has not yet been identified.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination.

Gardai say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigations.

Anyone with information surrounding the discovery of the man’s body is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.