Second protest organised over decision not to prosecute in Rebecca Browne case

A second protest has been organised in response to a decision not to make a prosecution in the case of Rebecca Browne.

The 21 year old from Derry, died in May 2024 after being struck by a Garda patrol car at Ludden, Buncrana.

GSOC ruled in December that it would not prosecute any Gardai.

The demonstration is due to take place outside Buncrana Garda Station at 1pm on Sunday, February 2nd.

The Justice for Rebecca Browne campaign group say they are gathering to demand justice, accountability and answers.

A previous protest was held in December last close to the scene of the fatal collision.

