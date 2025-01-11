Errigal Ciaran progress to All Ireland Senior Club Final after epic showdown with Dr. Crokes

Errigal Ciaran have edged a pulsating All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final against Kerry’s Dr.Crokes at Newbridge this afternoon to progress to their first ever All Ireland Senior Club Final.

Ruairi and Darragh Canavan were the stand-out performers for the Tyrone Champions as it finished 2-18 to 1-18 after extra time.

With the full time report from Kildare, here’s Francis Mooney…

Errigal Ciaran will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Cuala and Coolera Strandhill in the All Ireland Senior Club Final at Croke Park next weekend.