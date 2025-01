Fianna Fáil is set to have eight ministers in the next Cabinet, with Fine Gael taking seven.

Government formation talks are continuing today, with the return of the Dáil on the 22nd of January looming.

The Regional Independent group of TDs and independent Kerry TDs, Michael and Danny Healy Rae are negotiating with the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael teams.

Craig Hughes, Political Editor with the Irish Daily Mail, says a programme for government is slowly coming into place.