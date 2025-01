Over 6 in 10 GPs across the country have stopped taking on new patients.

79 of 130 registered GPs surveyed by the Irish Independent have closed their waiting lists completely, as they were already months long or at capacity.

It comes as the country grapples with a surge in winter bugs and respiratory infections.

Dr. Diarmuid Quinlan, Medical Director of the Irish College of GPs, says there are a number of reasons why this has happened: