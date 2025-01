The Taoiseach is being urged to meet the British government to ensure there’s no repeat of the Holyhead closure.

The Irish Road Haulage Association is making the call after Simon Harris discussed the issue with the Welsh First Minister yesterday.

The port is due to partially reopen next Thursday, after damaged caused by Storm Darragh forced it to close in December.

Ger Hyland, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, says the trade route must be future-proofed: