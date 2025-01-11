Yellow fog warning issued for Donegal

A yellow fog warning has been issued for Donegal and the rest of the country.
The alert comes into effect at 6pm this evening and will last until 9am tomorrow morning.
Met Éireann are advising motorists of impaired visibility.
A yellow fog warning has been issued for Donegal and the rest of the country.
The alert comes into effect at 6pm this evening and will last until 9am tomorrow morning.
Met Éireann are advising motorists of impaired visibility.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland