Abbey Vocational are through to the MacRory Cup Semi Finals after defeating St. Coleman’s of Newry in today’s quarter final clash in Convoy.

The Donegal Town students led by 0-04 to 0-00 at the interval.

St. Coleman’s came back into the contest but a Conor McCahill goal gave Abbey the boost they needed to go on and get the win.

Full time in Convoy:

Abbey VS 1-07

St. Coleman’s Newry 1-05