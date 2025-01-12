Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All roads lead to Croke Park as Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin make history by reaching All Ireland Junior Club Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin of Muff are All Ireland Junior Finalists

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have made history by overcoming Kilmurray of Cork in this afternoon’s nail-biting All Ireland Junior Club Semi Final at Parnell Park.

A late, late 45 from Kevin Lynch sent the game to extra time and it took a penalty from the same player in the second half of the added period to drag Muff back into the contest.

It finished 1-13 to 2-10 after extra time.

In the shoot-out, goalkeeper Oran McCauley was the hero as he saved two spot-kicks.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live as Rory Hirril stepped up to send Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin to Croke Park…

 

The final will be played on Saturday the 25th of January.

