Commemorative Mass and walk takes place on 3rd anniversary of Ashling Murphy’s death

A memorial mass and commemorative walk has taken place today to mark the third anniversary of the death of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was out jogging on the Grand Canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly when she was murdered on the 12th of January 2022.

Her third anniversary mass took place at St Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus this morning and a commemorative walk took place earlier.

Jozef Puska is serving a life sentence for her murder after he was found guilty in November 2023 at the Central Criminal Court.