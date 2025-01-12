Errigal Ciaran to face Cuala of Dublin in All Ireland Senior Club Final

After come through yesterday’s thrilling All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final against Dr. Crokes, Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran will face Dublin champions Cuala in next weekend’s All Ireland Senior Club Final at Croke Park.

Cuala dispatched of Sligo’s Coolera Strandhill in the 2nd semi final yesterday evening on a score-line of 0-14 to 0-09.

The Dublin side’s manager Austin O’Malley spoke to Jonathon Higgins after his team booked their place in the final…

The time has not yet been set for the final, but it is scheduled to take place next Sunday 19th of January at Croke Park.