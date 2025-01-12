Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Errigal Ciaran to face Cuala of Dublin in All Ireland Senior Club Final

Photo: Errigal Ciaran on X

After come through yesterday’s thrilling All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final against Dr. Crokes, Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran will face Dublin champions Cuala in next weekend’s All Ireland Senior Club Final at Croke Park.

Cuala dispatched of Sligo’s Coolera Strandhill in the 2nd semi final yesterday evening on a score-line of 0-14 to 0-09.

The Dublin side’s manager Austin O’Malley spoke to Jonathon Higgins after his team booked their place in the final…

 

The time has not yet been set for the final, but it is scheduled to take place next Sunday 19th of January at Croke Park.

News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Tullagh until tomorrow due to burst water main

12 January 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

National house prices to increase by 7 to 10% over the next 12 months

12 January 2025
harris and martin
News, Top Stories

New poll shows popularity boost for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

12 January 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Irish woman (21) dies while rock-climbing in Spain

12 January 2025
