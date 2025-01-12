Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National house prices to increase by 7 to 10% over the next 12 months

National house prices will increase by 7 to 10 per cent over the next 12 months.

New figures suggest a lack of supply will push prices up in 2025 – but not as much as last year.

Estate agents are predicting most hikes – outside Dublin – will be in Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Offaly, Cork City, Sligo and North County Wicklow.

Sorcha Corcoran, Editor of The Sunday Times Nationwide Property Price Guide says there are interesting developments in markets that were once considered ‘more affordable’.

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Tullagh until tomorrow due to burst water main

12 January 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

National house prices to increase by 7 to 10% over the next 12 months

12 January 2025
harris and martin
News, Top Stories

New poll shows popularity boost for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

12 January 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Irish woman (21) dies while rock-climbing in Spain

12 January 2025
