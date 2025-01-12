National house prices to increase by 7 to 10% over the next 12 months

National house prices will increase by 7 to 10 per cent over the next 12 months.

New figures suggest a lack of supply will push prices up in 2025 – but not as much as last year.

Estate agents are predicting most hikes – outside Dublin – will be in Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Offaly, Cork City, Sligo and North County Wicklow.

Sorcha Corcoran, Editor of The Sunday Times Nationwide Property Price Guide says there are interesting developments in markets that were once considered ‘more affordable’.