A new poll shows a post-election ‘bounce’ for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll puts Fianna Fáil at 23.8% support, up 1.9% – and Fine Gael at 22.3%, up 1.5%.

However, independents and others are down significantly from 15.5% per cent at the election – to 8.8&.

It comes as talks on forming the next government ramp up this weekend, with negotiators keen to reach an agreement before the end of the month.