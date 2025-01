Inishowen manager Diarmuid O’Brien was left ruing the lotteries that are penalty shoot-outs as he saw his side bow out of the Oscar Traynor Trophy at the hands of Donegal this afternoon.

The tie finished 4-4 on aggregate after a rip-roaring two legs of action.

O’Brien gave his thoughts to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the game and said “that’s football”…