Calls for AHBs to be examined as Dungloe development remains unfinished

A local Cllr is requesting that Donegal County Council write to Respond, an approved housing body, in relation to eight apartments that remain incomplete in Dungloe.

Cllr Michael Colm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the amount of time it has taken to complete the construction of the two bedroom dwellings is totally unacceptable.

It was hoped they would have been finished last year.

At a time when homeless figures are on the rise, Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says a wider question needs to be asked in relation to approved housing bodies and their impact on the private market:

