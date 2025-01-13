Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí in Donegal issue home security advice

Gardaí in Donegal have issued security advice to homeowners.

They are urging people to always report any suspicious activity or vehicles immediately.

The advice is to be vigilant when leaving your house vacant, even if it’s only going to be for a few minutes as that is all the time it would take for a burglar to break into your home.

Before leaving the house, ensure that all doors and windows are secured and that the alarm is set, use your alarm even when at home.

If you don’t have an alarm, consider getting one.

Light up your home, use timer switches when you’re out.

Store keys safely and away from windows and letterboxes.

Do not store large amounts of cash in your home.

And any jewellery of high monetary value could perhaps be kept in a safe.

