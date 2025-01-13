Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We talk to the sister of Sr Claire Crocket. Sr Crocket died in an earthquake in South America almost nine years ago and is now on the path towards sainthood after a special ceremony in Madrid at the weekend. We also hear of a strange call out for DMRT during the cold snap:

Cllr Martin McDermott joins Greg for an update on the Defective Blocks Scheme and we chat to a student of St Columba’s College in Glenties who was an award winner at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition last week for her work on using seaweed to create a biofuel:

We address a caller’s complaint about people washing agriculture and pet related items in public washing machines, we hear of a webinar on how to discuss the Defective Blocks Crisis with children, the Money Doctor has some tips and there are calls for the incoming government to act on dog control:

police psni
Top Stories, News

PSNI appeal for information following bus attack in Derry

13 January 2025
Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 January 2025
New bus stop opened in Killybegs
News

New bus stop opened in Killybegs

13 January 2025
Walking Photograph
Top Stories, News

Community Trails Plan being developed for South Donegal

13 January 2025


