Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We talk to the sister of Sr Claire Crocket. Sr Crocket died in an earthquake in South America almost nine years ago and is now on the path towards sainthood after a special ceremony in Madrid at the weekend. We also hear of a strange call out for DMRT during the cold snap:

Cllr Martin McDermott joins Greg for an update on the Defective Blocks Scheme and we chat to a student of St Columba’s College in Glenties who was an award winner at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition last week for her work on using seaweed to create a biofuel:

We address a caller’s complaint about people washing agriculture and pet related items in public washing machines, we hear of a webinar on how to discuss the Defective Blocks Crisis with children, the Money Doctor has some tips and there are calls for the incoming government to act on dog control: