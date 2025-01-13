Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Report finds almost 2,500 people died last year due to lengthy waits on trolleys

There’s renewed concern about hospital overcrowding, as a new report shows almost 2,500 people died last year due to lengthy waits on trolleys.

Analysis by data scientist Stephen Black, reported in the Irish Daily Mail, found 72% of patients are spending over six hours on a trolley.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says it’s not surprised by the stark findings and says more treatment needs to be delivered in the community.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, General Secretary of the INMO, says waiting on trolleys drastically affects patients’ outcomes:

