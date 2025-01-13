Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sister of Jasmine McMonagle calling for more to be done to tackle femicide


The sister of a woman murdered in Killygordan six years ago says more needs to be done to tackle femicide in Ireland.

Jenna McMonagle was speaking on RTÉ’s Upfront: The Podcast days after the sixth anniversary of her sister Jasmine’s death.

She was killed by her former partner Richard Burke, of Killygordan in her home.

He was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in March 2023 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with the last 12 months suspended.

Speaking on the podcast, Jenna said that legislation needs to be examined regarding diminished responsibility, noting that a case-by-case approach would be more appropriate than a one-size-fits-all approach.

