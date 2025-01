The trial of a man and woman charged with the murder of a man found off the Donegal coast 18 months ago has been adjourned for two days.

39 year old Alan Vial of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, and 22 year old Nikita Burns of Westend, Bundoran, are charged with the murdering of Robert Wilkin, a Tyrone native in his 60s whose body was found in waters off Sliabh Liag on July 3rd, 2023.

The trial was to have begun today, but it’s now been adjourned until Wednesday.