Tyrone Hair and Beauty business owner fined for unlawful possession of weight loss medicines

DOH Statement –

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

13 January 2025

County Tyrone woman convicted for unlawful possession of weight loss medicines

A 33-year-old Co Tyrone woman charged with breaches of the Human Medicines Regulations today received fines totaling £3,300 (plus offender levy). Shaunagh McElroy, of Fardross Road, Clogher appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to 18 charges before the court.

The Court heard that in March 2023 and again in March 2024, enforcement officers from the Department of Health’s Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) visited the defendant’s address at Fardross Road, Clogher from which she was running her SHB Hair and Beauty business. During the visits MRG officers found and seized significant quantities of prescription and unlicensed weight-loss medicines as well as other unlicensed prescription medication which the defendant had unlawful possession of. The Court also heard that further weight-loss medication had been intercepted in the postal system by Border Force enroute to the defendant’s address.

Peter Moore, Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer with the Department of Health who directed the investigation said: “This conviction sends a clear message that there are serious consequences if a person attempts to bypass the regulated system and controls which are in place to ensure public safety and integrity of the medicines supply chain.

“I would urge people to consider the implications of buying drugs online or from dubious sources, there is no way of knowing what you are buying is what you think it is, and this can have serious consequences for your health.

“Of particular concern to MRG is the use of unregulated weight-loss injections outside the normal healthcare arena. This investigation has confirmed unlicensed medication in circulation, which presents a real risk of adverse health effects. We continue to monitor the marketplace and will take effective action where this is necessary.”

Canice Ward, Head of Medicines Regulatory Group added: “The risk to public safety posed by the unlawful distribution and misuse of both authorised and unauthorised medicinal products within the non-surgical cosmetic sector in Northern Ireland is a serious issue. Patients should not be fooled by professional looking websites or social media websites offering medicines without prescription. Taking short cuts and using these medicines could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine.

“It is extremely important that people take prescription only medicines after consultation with their GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professional who have access to patient health records and can consider the risks and benefits associated with every medicine. Medicines obtained through unregulated or unapproved sources will often not have been prescribed by a healthcare professional, may not have been subject to the normal safety and quality controls on manufacture and, as such, may not be of the required quality or be of the nature described.

“The Department is committed to taking all possible steps to stop illegal promotion, supply or misuse of medicines and when appropriate, to alerting the public about the dangers of using medicines outside of the regulated supply chain.”

Concerns or suspicions about the unlawful use of medicines can be reported to DoH Medicines Regulatory Group at MRGCaseReferrals@health-ni. gov.uk

Any person who suspects a medicine has been falsified should discuss the matter with a healthcare professional such as a pharmacist and report the matter via the Yellow Card reporting system (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov. uk/).