New Garda policing model must recognise specific challenges facing Donegal – Deputy Doherty

Concerns continue to be raised over the new Garda policing model set to be rolled out this year in Donegal.

The fear among members of the force on the ground is that the implementation of the new model will be rushed through ahead of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris stepping down.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the need for the unique challenges facing Donegal to be considered in the restructuring is paramount given the geographical nature of the county.

He believes priority should be given to a standalone Community Policing Area in West Donegal.

Deputy Doherty is calling for an increase from two to three Garda districts in the county: