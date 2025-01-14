Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear calls for more action to tackle femicide in Ireland. Jenna McMonagle, whose sister Jasmine was murdered in Killygordan talks to Greg on the issue. Maria Walsh is on the programme to discuss the growing issue of AI generated nude images of unsuspecting victims:

We have this weeks Community Garda Information and then chat to outgoing Senator Eileen Flynn who is seeking reelection:

We hear one parents experience of trying to access mental health services for her child through the ED, we chat to Loretto student Aislinn Devlin about her project Flouride, Friend or Foe and we hear of a new initiative in Derry for guys to hang out for alcohol free activities:

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to court in Derry following a failure to co-operate with police

14 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 January 2025
Andrew Muir
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mc Laughlin told NI Climate Action Plan is on the way

14 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Wall of Kilmacrennan house graffitied and post box stolen

14 January 2025
