Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

We hear calls for more action to tackle femicide in Ireland. Jenna McMonagle, whose sister Jasmine was murdered in Killygordan talks to Greg on the issue. Maria Walsh is on the programme to discuss the growing issue of AI generated nude images of unsuspecting victims:

We have this weeks Community Garda Information and then chat to outgoing Senator Eileen Flynn who is seeking reelection:

We hear one parents experience of trying to access mental health services for her child through the ED, we chat to Loretto student Aislinn Devlin about her project Flouride, Friend or Foe and we hear of a new initiative in Derry for guys to hang out for alcohol free activities: