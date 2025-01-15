Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Commemorative plaque to be installed at former home of only Buncrana man to have played for Celtic FC

A commemorative plaque is to be installed at the former home of the only Buncrana man to have ever played for Celtic FC.

Hugh ‘Dick’ Doherty went on to have a successful sporting career including playing for Blackpool FC and Derry City Football Club before becoming a founding member of Buncrana FC in the early 1960s as well as serving as a Fine Gael Councillor on Buncrana Urban Council.

The proposal to erect a plaque in Mr Doherty’s memory was made by the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Councillor Jack Murray.

He says it is due recognition of the legacy Mr Doherty left behind:

