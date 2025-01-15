Harkin won’t speculate on her chances of becoming a Junior Minister

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin has declined to comment on whether or not she will be a Junior or a Super Junior Minister in the next government.

Ms Harkin is a member of the Regional Independents Group which has reached a deal with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to support them when the Dail reconvenes next week. It’s reported the group will get a number of junior ministerial positions, with Ms Harkin widely believed to be in the running for one of them.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ms Harkin said the talks were private, and it would be unfair to expect her to divulge details of the discussions.

She says there will be a focus on regional development, but stressed no constituency deals were done………..

However, Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae was more forthcoming this morning, confirming that a deal has been reached which, while not perfect, does have the “Healy Rae Stamp” on it.

He confirmed that under the deal, he will be a minister………