No non-compliances found in two HIQA inspections

HIQA has published inspection reports on two designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal, with no non-compliances found at either centre.

There were four residents present at Riverside when an announced inspection took place in October, while there were three residents at Dunshenny House when an unannounced inspection took place.

20 regulations were assessed in the Riverside inspection, with management found to be fully complying with all of them.

The full Riverside report can be accessed HERE

In the case of Dunshenny House, HIQA acknowledges that significant progress had been made to address concerns identified in previous inspections. The centre was fully compliant with six regulations, and substantially compliant with the seventh, governance and management.

The full Dunshenny House report can be accessed HERE

HSE Responses to both reports –

Re- HIQA Inspection – Riverside OSV-0008152

Riverside Designated Centre is managed by the Health Service Executive Disability Services and provides residential support to four residents. The centre is a detached bungalow which is located in Co. Donegal within a small campus setting and is within walking distance to the local town.

Each of the Riverside Designated Centre’s residents has their own bedroom. The bungalow has considerable collective space and spacious gardens to the rear and the front. The centre is staffed on a 24/7 basis by nursing and health care assistant staff. The centre has transport available in order to accommodate residents accessing community facilities and activities.

The centre was inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) on the 15th October 2024 and the report was published on the HIQA website on January 15th 2025.

Twenty regulations were inspected and all were deemed to be fully compliant with standards.

On the day of inspection the HIQA inspector met with a number of the residents and staff of Riverside Designated Centre. The inspector found staff were knowledgeable about residents’ needs and gave clear information on how to support residents. Overall the inspector noted that there was a good quality service in the centre.

HSE Disability Services will continue to work to ensure that a high quality service is maintained for the residents of Riverside Designated Centre.

Re HIQA Inspection – Dunshenny House- OSV-0007987

Dunshenny Community Group Home is a designated centre managed by the Health Service Executive’s Disability Services . The centre is located close to a town with a range of amenities and services in Co. Donegal. Dunshenny Community Group Home provides full-time residential care and support to three residents with disabilities.

Residents are supported by a staff team of both nurses and care assistants.

An unannounced inspection of Dunshenny Community Group Home was undertaken by the Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA) on September 30th 2024 and the report was published on the HIQA website on January 15th 2025.

Seven regulations were inspected of which six were deemed to be compliant with one regulation received a substantially compliant judgement.

The HSE has taken the following actions to ensure that all aspects of the service at Dunshenny Community Group Home are in full compliance with the regulations:

A review of the risk register for the centre has been completed to ensure all risk ratings are accurate and reflective of the centre.

The centre’s training matrix is monitored and reviewed on a monthly basis.

All staff to complete mandatory training and site specific training within the agreed timeframes.

A schedule has been developed for the completion of performance achievement meetings with staff in the centre.

HSE Disability Services will continue to work to maintain a high standard of care and support to the residents of Dunshenny House.