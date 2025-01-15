Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear the details of the theft from changing lockers in Letterkenny, Deputy Marian Harkin discusses why she is supporting a FF/FG Government and we hear of a programme from Donegal’s Women Centre to help women who have come before the courts or who may do so:

We catch up on comments and hear from a listener who stresses the importance of insuring your home for the rebuild cost, we chat to an ATU fashion student who features on a TG4 show tonight and Joanne Sweeney analyses the potential impact of a TikTok ban in the USA:

We hear how the price of a pint is going up, Aware has information on free mental health programmes and Chris is in with business news:

