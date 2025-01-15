Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We hear the details of the theft from changing lockers in Letterkenny, Deputy Marian Harkin discusses why she is supporting a FF/FG Government and we hear of a programme from Donegal’s Women Centre to help women who have come before the courts or who may do so:

We catch up on comments and hear from a listener who stresses the importance of insuring your home for the rebuild cost, we chat to an ATU fashion student who features on a TG4 show tonight and Joanne Sweeney analyses the potential impact of a TikTok ban in the USA:

We hear how the price of a pint is going up, Aware has information on free mental health programmes and Chris is in with business news: