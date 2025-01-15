Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Work of Foyle Search and Rescue praised in the Assembly

Tributes have been paid to Foyle Search and Rescue in the Stormont Assembly, following the release of statistics that in 2024, they responded to over 237 incidents, recovered 21 people alive from the water, and returned the bodies of three people to their families.

In an emotional tribute, Foyle MLA Padraig Delargey recalled how, in 2016, the organisation supported his family at the time of the sudden death of his aunt Patricia Hughes, and English teacher at St Columb’s College.

Mr Delargey told the assembly that the dedication and commitment of Foyle Search and Rescue reflects the spirit of the people of Derry…………..

Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
Top Stories, News

Micheal Martin to be Taoiseach until 2027

15 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-15 153701
News

Work of Foyle Search and Rescue praised in the Assembly

15 January 2025
Sinn Fein
Top Stories, Audio, News

Report finds Michael McMonagle was contracted to work 80 hours per week

15 January 2025
garda road policing unit
Top Stories, Audio, News

We can’t address garda resource shortages without the JPC – Cllr McClafferty

15 January 2025
