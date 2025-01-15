Work of Foyle Search and Rescue praised in the Assembly

Tributes have been paid to Foyle Search and Rescue in the Stormont Assembly, following the release of statistics that in 2024, they responded to over 237 incidents, recovered 21 people alive from the water, and returned the bodies of three people to their families.

In an emotional tribute, Foyle MLA Padraig Delargey recalled how, in 2016, the organisation supported his family at the time of the sudden death of his aunt Patricia Hughes, and English teacher at St Columb’s College.

Mr Delargey told the assembly that the dedication and commitment of Foyle Search and Rescue reflects the spirit of the people of Derry…………..