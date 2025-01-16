Call for serious safety concerns near two Buncrana schools to be addressed

There’s calls for serious safety concerns to be addressed close to two schools in Buncrana.

Residents of St Oran’s Oaks near Scoil Iosagain and Scoil Mhuire are said to be effectively trapped in their homes by people using the small estate as a pick up and drop off area.

On one occasion access for an ambulance was blocked due to the school traffic.

Councillor Fionán Bradley says there is a fear a child could also be seriously injured by moving vehicles in such a confined area.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Principals and Parents Associations of both schools in a bid to seek a resolution.

Councillor Bradley says action is urgently needed: