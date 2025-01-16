Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Call for serious safety concerns near two Buncrana schools to be addressed

There’s calls for serious safety concerns to be addressed close to two schools in Buncrana.

Residents of St Oran’s Oaks near Scoil Iosagain and Scoil Mhuire are said to be effectively trapped in their homes by people using the small estate as a pick up and drop off area.

On one occasion access for an ambulance was blocked due to the school traffic.

Councillor Fionán Bradley says there is a fear a child could also be seriously injured by moving vehicles in such a confined area.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Principals and Parents Associations of both schools in a bid to seek a resolution.

Councillor Bradley says action is urgently needed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scoil iosagain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for serious safety concerns near two Buncrana schools to be addressed

16 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-15 152450
News, Audio, Top Stories

35th anniversary of Castlederg shooting marked in Assembly

16 January 2025
bradley
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Eanáir le Elaine Bradley & na girseachaí

15 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 15th

15 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

scoil iosagain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for serious safety concerns near two Buncrana schools to be addressed

16 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-15 152450
News, Audio, Top Stories

35th anniversary of Castlederg shooting marked in Assembly

16 January 2025
bradley
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Eanáir le Elaine Bradley & na girseachaí

15 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 15th

15 January 2025
dalradian 1
Top Stories, News

Inquiry into proposed goldmine in Tyrone suspended

15 January 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
Top Stories, News

Micheal Martin to be Taoiseach until 2027

15 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube