Ceasefire in Gaza due to start on Sunday

Medics say 32 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, ahead of the start of a ceasefire.

The six week truce was announced by negotiators last night but Israel’s Prime Minister insists the deal with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out.

It’s due to begin on Sunday and phase one will see Israeli hostages released and Palestinian prisoners set free.

Irish aid workers say the ceasefire agreement must be a first step towards a permanent end to the suffering in Gaza.

ActionAid Ireland CEO, Karol Balfe says all efforts must now turn to addressing the staggering humanitarian need – with people starving, and children freezing to death: