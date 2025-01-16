Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ceasefire in Gaza due to start on Sunday

 

Medics say 32 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, ahead of the start of a ceasefire.

The six week truce was announced by negotiators last night but Israel’s Prime Minister insists the deal with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out.

It’s due to begin on Sunday and phase one will see Israeli hostages released and Palestinian prisoners set free.

Irish aid workers say the ceasefire agreement must be a first step towards a permanent end to the suffering in Gaza.

ActionAid Ireland CEO, Karol Balfe says all efforts must now turn to addressing the staggering humanitarian need – with people starving, and children freezing to death:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail DCB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty critical of planned yearly increase on carbon tax

16 January 2025
polestar lights
Top Stories, News

Major power outage affecting Letterkenny

16 January 2025
luh-1
Top Stories, News

€132,882 collected in LUH carparking fees in 2023

16 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ceasefire in Gaza due to start on Sunday

16 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail DCB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty critical of planned yearly increase on carbon tax

16 January 2025
polestar lights
Top Stories, News

Major power outage affecting Letterkenny

16 January 2025
luh-1
Top Stories, News

€132,882 collected in LUH carparking fees in 2023

16 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ceasefire in Gaza due to start on Sunday

16 January 2025
scoil iosagain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for serious safety concerns near two Buncrana schools to be addressed

16 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-15 152450
News, Audio, Top Stories

35th anniversary of Castlederg shooting marked in Assembly

16 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube