Deputy Doherty critical of planned yearly increase on carbon tax

The leadership of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will spend the coming days selling the latest programme for government to their party membership.

Fianna Fail will hold a special Ard Fheis on Sunday to ratify the deal, while Fine Gael members will vote at a series of regional meetings which get underway tomorrow.

Sinn Fein says the document published yesterday is ‘vague’ and contains no ‘big ideas’ or new departures.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is especially critical of plans to increase carbon taxes for every year of the next government.

