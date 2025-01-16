Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fanad Boss Arthur Lynch hoping things click against Harding

Fanad United haven’t been as consistent this season as they were over the past two seasons, and manager Arthur Lynch has not been helped by a number of injuries which have prevented him from having a full strength squad to choose from.

But they are into the last 32 of the FAI Cup and with home advantage against Dublin side Harding FC many will expect the Donegal League Premier Division champions to progress.

Chris Ashmore spoke with the Fanad manager during the week and began by asking him what he know about their opposition, Harding, ahead of Sunday’s game in Triagh-a-lough.

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 16th

16 January 2025
Restaurant
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inflation increase a major concern – IHF

16 January 2025
cost building homes
Top Stories, News

New home commencements in Donegal more than double

16 January 2025
high court belfast
Top Stories, Audio, News

Protest outside High Court as UK government appeals Sean Brown inquiry ruling

16 January 2025
